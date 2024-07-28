North Carolina Toyota Land Cruiser specialist TLC 4x4 has released a new restomod that fuses different Land Cruiser generations into one capable off-roader.

The 1989 FJ142 Land Cruiser maintains the style of a 1980s Land Cruiser with the body from the FJ62 model sold during that decade. But that body sits on the frame from a later FZJ80 Land Cruiser from the 1990s—with additional modern updates.

TLC 4x4 FJ142 1989 Toyota Land Cruiser

Further exterior changes include LED headlights, a new front bumper, rear bumper with tire carrier, front fender and rear quarter vents, a Warn winch, and automatic side steps. The FJ142 rolls on 33-inch Kenda Klever R/T tires.

This is also a true restomod, with modern powertrain and chassis components. A General Motors LS3 V-8 crate motor breathes through a new stainless steel exhaust system, and the suspension system was upgraded with Fox shocks and new springs and sway bars.

TLC 4x4 FJ142 1989 Toyota Land Cruiser

The interior features leather trim, including on the steering wheel, grab handles, and center console. Additional sound insulation was added as well, along with new gauges, interior lighting, and a modern head unit that incorporates a rearview camera feed and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

TLC 4x4 builds like this one start at $250,000. The price likely varies based on the specifications of individual builds, but it puts TLC in the same ballpark as fellow Land Cruiser restomod firm Icon. While it lacks the vintage aesthetic of these vehicles, the new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser also offers similar capability and feels in comparison like a bargain at a price of $57,445 with destination.