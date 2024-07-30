The '90s are alive and well with the return of Mystichrome paint on the Mustang

It's available through Ford's collaboration with Vaughn Gittin Jr., RTR Vehicles

The option will cost $15,995

Color-shifting paint, which was popular in the tuning scene during the '90s, is making a comeback.

RTR Vehicles, the performance collaboration between Ford and professional drifter Vaughn Gittin Jr., has made a color-shifting paint finish available on its line of modified Mustangs.

The specific paint is Ford's Mystichrome—a prismatic, color-shifting finish that first appeared on the 1996 Mustang SVT Cobra under the name Mystic. Later, it was reformulated for the 2004 Mustang SVT Cobra and given the new name Mystichrome.

The paint looks different depending on the ambient light and the angle of the viewer. It can display touches of blue, green, gold, purple, and brown. Only around 1,000 vehicles were originally offered in Mystichrome, according to RTR, due to the high cost of the materials.

2024 Ford Mustang RTR with Mystichrome paint finish

RTR offers the paint through its RTR Extended Color Palette collection which also includes the colors RTR Hyper Lime, Leadfoot Gray, Azure Blue, Rosso Scuderia, Graphite Magno, Lightning Silver, Urban Bamboozle, and NATO Olive and Signal Green.

The special paint finishes are priced at $8,995, though Mystichrome and Urban Bamboozle cost $15,995.

Customers can also supply their own color via a Paint to Sample Program, similar to what you might find at personalization departments of brands like Lamborghini and Rolls-Royce. RTR also offers a clear coat with a matte finish.

In addition to the Mustang, RTR also offers upgrades for the Mustang Mach-E, Bronco Sport, and Bronco, though the company hasn't said whether Mystichrome will be available on those vehicles.