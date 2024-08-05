British motorsports and engineering company RML Group is celebrating its 40th anniversary with four new products, one for each decade of the company's existence.

The products include a Porsche 911 upgrade inspired by the Le Mans Hypercar race cars that compete at the top level in both the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA SportsCar Championship, as well as a track day car, a high-performance battery pack, and a restomod based on the original Aston Martin V8 Vantage.

The new products are more than just a celebration, as they also represent what's possible at new divisions RML has established in an effort to grow its business, particularly in the retail segment.

RML typically works with race teams and OEMs; this is the same company that Nissan tapped a decade ago to build the Juke-R, a Juke subcompact crossover wrapped around GT-R underpinnings. However, the new divisions add powertrain (including EV technology) and bespoke personalization services alongside the traditional motorsports and engineering services, which opens up the company to a more diverse customer spectrum.

Teaser for RML P39

RML hasn't said when it plans to reveal the new products, but CEO Michael Mallock said in a statement that the products are just the beginning of a “long product pipeline” and that more details will be released “soon.”

The company has provided two teaser photos of the 911 upgrade, referred to internally as P39. RML said the upgrade is designed to work across the current 911 range and includes upgrades for both the powertrain and aerodynamics. No doubt some influence for the aerodynamics have come from Porsche's 963 LMDh race car that competes alongside LMH cars.

Other products include a track car code-named P40, which RML said features Formula 1-inspired aerodynamics, plus a high-performance battery, and an original V8 Vantage with modern mechanicals and a body made from carbon fiber.