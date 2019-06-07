Filming of the next instalment of the James Bond franchise, tentatively titled “Bond 25,” is currently underway.

One scene is being filmed on Norway's famous Atlantic Ocean Road and a video from local news channel Dagbladet has caught some of the action.

It shows a 1985 Aston Martin V8 Vantage being filmed, while another video shows a pair of modern Land Rover Range Rover Sports and a European-spec Toyota Land Cruiser from the latest 1990s.

The same Aston Martin model was used in 1987's “The Living Daylights,” which was the first to star Timothy Dalton in the title role. Incidentally, the car being filmed at present wears the same license plate, “B549 WUU,” as the one driven by Dalton's Bond.

It isn't clear who is driving the car this time around but it's a safe bet it will be Bond, this time played by Daniel Craig.

Not much is known about the new Bond movie but a release in the spring of 2020 is expected. Rami Malek will play the villain while Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw and Ralph Fiennes are all returning as the respective MI6 agents Eve Moneypenny, Q and M.

And for all you die-hard Bond fans, Aston Martin in May revealed a DBS Superleggera inspired by the original DBS featured in 1969's "On Her Majesty’s Secret Service." The automaker is also building a new run of DB5s just like the one in 1964's "Goldfinger." The cars will even come with custom spy gadgets matching the originals featured in the movie.