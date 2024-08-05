Maserati is working on a redesigned Quattroporte but production of the current sixth-generation model has already ended.

The automaker held an event on July 31 on the shores of Italy's Lake Maggiore, where the final example of the current Quattroporte was delivered to its owner, a resident of the U.S.

The same buyer also took delivery of a special MC20 named the Iris as a reference to the various accent colors used throughout the car.

The final Quattroporte carries some extra significance as the car is likely to be the last Quattroporte equipped with a gas engine, and which in this case is a V-8. Maserati's V-8 is a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter unit tuned to deliver 572 hp, and the final Quattroporte is also the final vehicle equipped with the engine.

2024 Maserati Quattroporte Grand Finale

The car is finished in a shade known as Blu Nobile, and on its windscreen and inside the driver's door is the identification number “999999.” Under the hood, the engine's cover features the signatures of some of Maserati staff who worked on the car.

Other special touches include a steering wheel and door handles with burl accents, Maserati trident logos on the headrests, and black leather used to line the A-pillars and trunk. “Grand Finale” scripts can also be found on the center console and door sills.

Maserati hasn't said much about the next Quattroporte, though the car is expected to be offered exclusively with electric power. Maserati CEO Davide Grasso told Italian media earlier this year that the debut is planned for early 2025, though there have been rumors of delays since then.