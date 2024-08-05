The Ferrari SF90 Stradale and 812 GTS are all dead

Ferrari said the 812 Competizione, and Roma coupe lifecycles are coming to an end

Ferrari has a bevy of products in the pipeline to replace the sunsetting models

Ferrari last week provided an update on the current availability of some of its models in a statement coinciding with the release of the company's financial results for the first half of the year.

The company revealed that the Roma coupe and limited-edition 812 Competizione are approaching the end of their respective lifecycles, while the SF90 Stradale and 812 GTS have both been phased out.

The Roma debuted in late 2019 and given the typical five-year shelf life for a model line for modern Ferraris, the upcoming phase out of the handsome coupe appears to be on schedule. Ferrari didn't mention plans for a successor, though that may come later as the open-top Roma Spider only arrived on the scene in 2023.

Similarly, the SF90 Stradale also debuted in 2019 and is thus due for replacement soon. A limited-edition SF90 XX Stradale was launched last year to mark the end of the line, and a successor should be showing up in the near future as prototypes have been caught testing on public roads.

Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale at Fiorano

The demise of the 812 GTS and upcoming phase out of the 812 Competizione aren't a surprise as the successor to Ferrari's current 812 V-12 grand tourer line debuted in May in the form of the 12Cilindri. Both a coupe and spider, the latter serving as the direct successor to the 812 GTS, were shown at the time.

The 812 Competizione is a hardcore model that launched in 2021 as the sendoff for the 812 line. Since it's a limited-edition model, its production should be winding up soon, as Ferrari has indicated.

Ferrari has some busy years ahead as the company is thought to be launching its LaFerrari successor in the next sixth months. The first electric Prancing Horse, likely to be an SUV, is also scheduled to debut in late 2025, and there are rumors of a second electric SUV joining it shortly after. To cater for the production of these additional models, Ferrari recently added a second production facility at its Maranello headquarters. It's dubbed the e-building, as it is where the EVs will be built, alongside gas and plug-in hybrid models.