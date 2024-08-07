Cadillac currently fields its own team in the FIA World Endurance Championship, competing with a single V-Series.R LMDh race car in the premier Hypercar class.

However, starting next year, Cadillac will compete together with British team Jota Sport and field a two-car effort, the automaker announced on Tuesday. The team will race as Cadillac Hertz Team Jota.

Drivers for the new Cadillac Hertz Team Jota are still to be decided.

Jota Sport currently competes in the World Endurance Championship as a Porsche customer team, competing with a pair of Porsche 963 LMDh race cars. It managed a win at round three held in Belgium and was a runner-up in the season-opening round held in Qatar.

2023 Cadillac V-Series.R

“Jota has always strived to become a manufacturer team, so now joining forces with Cadillac is the realization of this goal,” Sam Hignett, Jota Sport's founder, said in a statement. “Having competed against the Cadillac V-Series.R for the last two seasons, we have experienced how competitive it is and we are genuinely honored to be entrusted with fielding its cars from 2025 onward.”

Cadillac also competes with the V-Series.R LMDh in the premier GTP class of the IMSA SportsCar Championship. The automaker plans to announce its 2025 GTP program at a later date.

The V-Series.R LMDh marks the third generation of Cadillac prototype race cars, and the automaker's first hybrid race car. It features a chassis from Italy's Dallara, one of the four suppliers of chassis for LMDh cars, and uses a 5.5-liter V-8 as the internal-combustion component of its hybrid powertrain. Under LMDh rules, the powertrain's combined output at any time must be capped at 670 hp.