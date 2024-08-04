The BMW i4 receives a mid-cycle refresh for the 2025 model year, gaining styling and other updates along with the related BMW 4-Series Gran Coupe, the two-door 4-Series coupe and convertible, and high-performance M4.

First previewed in April, the updated i4 receives exterior design tweaks that are hard to spot. These include revised headlights, plus taillights with available laser-lit accents similar to those used on the limited-edition M4 CSL. New exterior colors and wheel options join the range as well.

2025 BMW i4

Inside, the i4 comes with a new steering wheel design and new trim options liked brushed aluminum and various open-pore wood finishes. BMW's iDrive 8.5 interface inhabits a curved display comprised of a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster and 14.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and a head-up display is available.

The single-motor rear-wheel drive i4 eDrive35 that was the base model for 2024 isn't listed on the 2025 i4 configurator, leaving the more powerful eDrive40 model, also with rear-wheel drive, as the least-expensive option.

2025 BMW i4

For 2025, the eDrive40 starts at $58,475, including a $1,175 destination charge. That's $600 more than the comparable 2024 model, but $5,100 more than the 2024 eDrive35. The i4 eDrive40 still produces 335 hp, but BMW now lists up to 318 miles of range compared to 301 miles before.

Next up is the dual-motor all-wheel drive xDrive40, which starts at $63,475 (a $700 increase) and sees maximum estimated range drop form 307 miles to 287 miles. However, its output of 396 hp is unchanged. The sportier dual-motor i4 M50 is priced at $71,875, which is $1,000 more than 2024. Range dips just two miles, to 267 miles, while output is unchanged at 536 hp. All i4 models are available to order now and will start arriving at dealerships shortly.