The 2025 Mazda CX-70 two-row crossover SUV will have a starting price of $41,820, with certain versions arriving at U.S. dealerships this spring, Mazda announced Wednesday.

That base price, which includes a mandatory $1,375 destination charge, is for the base 3.3 Turbo Preferred grade, which will not be one of the first versions to reach showrooms. The Turbo Preferred, along with the 3.3 Turbo Premium ($47,275) and 3.3 Turbo Premium Plus ($50,275), won't arrive until the fall.

2025 Mazda CX-70

These models get a turbocharged 3.3-liter inline-6 producing 280 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. It's one of two powertrains available, both of which carry over from the three-row Mazda CX-90 that the CX-70 is derived from. All-wheel drive and an 8-speed automatic transmission are standard across the board.

Mazda also offers a more powerful version of the 3.3-liter turbo-6, rated at 340 hp and 369 lb-ft, in the 3.3 Turbo S Premium and 3.3 Turbo S Premium Plus grades. They start at $53,825 and $57,325, respectively.

2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV

Like the CX-90, the CX-70 is also available with a plug-in hybrid powertrain that pairs a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder engine and an electric motor for a combined output of 323 hp and 363 lb-ft of torque. This powertrain is available in PHEV Premium and PHEV Premium Plus models starting at $55,775 and $58,825, respectively. Mazda estimates 26 miles of electric range for plug-in hybrid models. The automaker will refer customers to Qmerit for installation of home chargers.

Sheetmetal and features largely carry over from the three-row CX-90, but the CX-70 gets the larger 12.3-inch central display screen that's optional on that model as standard equipment. It also introduces baked in Amazon Alexa for voice commands, a new feature not currently available on the CX-90.