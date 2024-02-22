Chinese auto giant SAIC will use the 2024 Geneva auto show starting next week to present the latest model from its newly established brand for premium electric vehicles, known as IM, short for Intelligent Mobility.

SAIC also owns historic British brand MG, through which it sells a number of mainstream EVs around the world, and now it plans to expand IM outside of China. The first export market will be Europe, where the first IMs are due to go on sale in 2025.

IM's current lineup includes the L7 sedan (shown above) and LS7 and LS6 crossovers. In Geneva, IM will debut a new model, an L6 sedan.

The L6 is expected to be a compact sedan offering top performance. IM said at least one version will deliver 0-62 mph acceleration in less than three seconds and a range of close to 500 miles, though that figure is likely measured on the WLTP test cycle used overseas. A much lower range would likely result using the stricter EPA cycle.

IM LS6

Other IM models feature advanced EV technology including electrical systems running at 900 volts and DC fast-charging capability at rates approaching 400 kw. The vehicles also come with highly automated driver-assist systems and plenty of connected services.

IM is also the brand whose EV technology is expected to be shared with Audi which is seeking to accelerate development of EVs for the Chinese market. Audi and IM's SAIC parent formed a partnership last July, though specific details on the partnership weren't disclosed at the time.

The Geneva auto show starts Feb. 26. MG will use the event to debut its own MG 3 Hybrid subcompact hatchback.