Rivian's R1T was already good to start, with the electric pickup truck taking home Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. However, updates and new powertrain options added over the years mean the truck is even better today, as we found out during a drive of the latest 2024 model.

Volkswagen is out testing a new compact crossover with third-row seats that may end up as the next Tiguan sold in the U.S. The new crossover is a redesigned version of the Chinese-market Tayron, and rumors point to the new generation being sold globally.

Italy's Zagato has revealed a new coachbuilt special based on the bones of the Alpine A110. The car is a homage to Alpine's A220 race car of the 1960s, and Zagato plans to build 19 of them.

Review: 2024 Rivian R1T remains the bar for innovation

2025 VW Tayron spied, rumored to be badged a Tiguan in US

Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail remembers Alpine's A220 Le Mans racer

Review: 2025 Ram 1500

2025 Dodge Charger Daytona EV might rumble like it has a V-8

Review: 2024 Honda Prologue EV gets to something greater

MG sister brand IM plans L6 EV for 2024 Geneva auto show

Ford F-150 vs Ram 1500: Compare Trucks

2025 Mazda CX-70 arrives in spring, starts at $41,820

EPA may allow weaker emissions rules, slower EV rollout