Mercedes-Benz in 2022 announced plans for a range of bespoke cars known as the Mythos series. The automaker has been quiet since then but this week it finally confirmed that the first Mythos car is coming in 2025.

PaxPower is a company in Texas known for building extreme off-road trucks. It is now getting into SUVs, starting with GM's full-size lineup. PaxPower's upgrade, known as the Jackal, ensures the SUVs are able to keep up with off-road performance pickups like the F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX on rough terrain.

The Volkswagen T-Roc is a compact crossover closely related to the Golf hatchback. It made its debut in 2017 and soon a redesigned version will arrive, a prototype for which has just been spotted. The current T-Roc isn't offered in the U.S., and neither will this new one most likely.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First bespoke model in Mercedes' Mythos series lands in 2025

PaxPower gives GM's full-size SUVs the Jackal off-road treatment

2025 Volkswagen T-Roc spied for first time

Review: 2024 Volvo C40 Recharge Pure Electric

Demand for Bentley Mulliner personalization soared in 2023

GM reportedly nixed electric vans, rushing plug-in hybrid pickups

Volvo ditching most of its stake in Polestar

Dodge Hornet vs. Chevy Trax: Compare Crossover SUVs

Mercedes-Benz backtracks on plan to go full electric by 2030

Here's why in a few years EVs may not cost more than gas models