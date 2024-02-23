Dean Martin's Cadillac surfaced for sale, prices were set for the 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser, and we drove the 2024 Rivian R1T. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Dean Martin's 1969 Cadillac Eldorado Custom Sport Wagon will head to auction in Australia with Donington Auctions. The late singer's car is a one-off creation by customizer George Barris. Pre-auction estimates put the car's value between $16,350 and $22,900 at current exchange rates, making it quite affordable.

The 2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS electric luxury car began testing on public roads. The refreshed hatchback is set to receive design updates to the front and rear ends, including to the bumpers and lighting elements. Expect an updated infotainment system and graphics interface as well.

The 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will cost $57,445 when it hits dealers this spring. A hybrid powertrain will be standard. Mid-spec Land Cruisers will cost $63,445 and top-spec First Edition grades will cost $76,445. The only way to get leather is in the First Edition model as the automaker refocuses the nameplate on off-roading.

The Volvo XC40 and C40 Recharge duo will adopt the Swedish automaker's new naming convention for EVs. The change will rename the vehicles the EX40 and EC40, respectively. The new names will match the strategy used for the EX30 subcompact crossover, EM90 minivan, and EX90 flagship SUV.

We drove the 2024 Rivian R1T and walked away convinced this electric pickup remains the benchmark for innovation. We were awestruck by its packaging, software, and versatility, and were impressed that the R1T has only gotten better in the two years since it came to market. Rivian has expanded the R1T's powertrain and battery options to meet buyers' various needs.