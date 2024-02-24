Rivian's R1T was already good to start, and the electric pickup truck took home Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2022 award. However, updates and new powertrain options added over the years mean the truck is even better today, as we found out during a drive of the latest 2024 model.

2025 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class Hybrid spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes-Benz was spotted testing a prototype for its next CLA-Class, and the design looks to be a close match to the lines of the handsome Concept CLA-Class unveiled last fall. The new compact sedan is due around 2025 and will offer buyers a choice between hybrid and fully electric powertrains.

2026 Mercedes-Benz EQS facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Mercedes was also spotted testing a prototype for an updated EQS. The prototype points to new styling front and rear, including headlights that adopt tiny Mercedes star logos for the daytime running lights.

1988 Porsche 959 SC - Photo credit: Broad Arrow Auctions

Porsche only made a little over 300 examples of the 959, and one of them was allegedly bought by Nissan for benchmarking purposes while the automaker was developing the R32 Skyline GT-R. The car is now headed to an auction coinciding with next month's Amelia Island Concours d'Elegance.

2025 Porsche Panamera 4S E-Hybrid

Another Porsche in the headlines this week was the Panamera. The large hatch was redesigned for 2024, and for its second year on the market the third-generation model gains an expanded hybrid lineup.

Ineos Fusilier

The U.K.'s Ineos revealed its first EV in the form of the Fusilier SUV. Ineos was short on details but said the SUV is based on a bespoke skateboard platform, meaning a different setup to the company's gas- and diesel-powered Grenadier SUV.

2025 Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

Volkswagen only just launched its 2025 ID.7 hatchback, but a new body style for the electric car was revealed this week. It's a wagon that VW calls the ID.7 Tourer, and sadly it isn't coming to the U.S.

Zagato AGTZ Twin Tail

And finally, Italy's Zagato revealed a new coachbuilt special based on the bones of the Alpine A110. The car is an homage to Alpine's A220 race car of the 1960s, and Zagato plans to build 19 of them.