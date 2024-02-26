Alfa Romeo in April will debut its first electric vehicle. However, our spy photographers have already snapped a camouflaged prototype, giving us a good indication as to what the vehicle will look like. It will be a subcompact crossover that Alfa Romeo said will also offer gas powertrains in some markets.

AMG has been launching tuned versions of Mercedes-Benz's EQ EVs over the past couple of years, but soon it will launch its first dedicated EV. A prototype has been spotted, revealing the EV as a sleek four-door not unlike the Vision AMG concept car unveiled in 2022.

Renault used the 2024 Geneva auto show on this week to present the 5 E-Tech hatchback. As the name suggests, the vehicle is a modern take on the Renault 5 hatch, a vehicle that was sold briefly in the U.S. as the Le Car. The modern version is based on a dedicated EV platform and is unlikely to reach these shores given Renault's current absence here.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Alfa Romeo Milano spied ahead of April 10 debut

2026 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe EV spied for first time

Renault 5 returns as EV at 2024 Geneva auto show

Review: 2024 Hyundai Kona charges for style

Mustang gets matte finish paint protection film from factory

Here's why in a few years EVs may cost less than gas models

Kimera EVO38 brings a never-built rally car to life

Toyota recalls 280,000 Tundra, Sequoia, LX600 models

Fiat teases expanded Panda range, including pickup and camper van

Is it fair that EV chargers are allowed where gas stations aren't?