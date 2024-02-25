After launching the EVO37 modern tribute to the Lancia 037 rally car a few years back, Italy's Kimera Automobili has now moved on to that car's never-produced successor.

Debuting this week at the 2024 Geneva auto show, the Kimera EVO38 is inspired by the Lancia 038, an upgraded version of the 037 which never ended up being built.

The 037 famously became the last rear-wheel-drive car to win the World Rally Championship, defeating the favored Audi Quattro in 1983, a battle that is featured in the new movie "Race for Glory." The 038 would have featured all-wheel-drive and more power, but was shelved in favor of the Delta S4.

Kimera is now doing what Lancia didn't. The EVO38 is based on the Kimera EVO37 first shown in 2021, but has all-wheel drive and roughly 100 more horsepower. Kimera estimates about 600 hp, compared to 505 hp for the EVO37. Both modern cars use a 2.0-liter inline-4 like the 037, but with a modern turbocharger and electric compressor to boost output. Like the EVO37, the EVO38 uses a 6-speed manual transmission.

Kimera EVO38

Extensive use of carbon fiber and titanium keeps weight down to just 2,425 pounds, according to the company. A retuned suspension system includes electronic dampers and a lift system, while an Integrale version adds an electro-hydraulic differential that allows the driver to control power distribution.

Production will be limited to 38 cars. Kimera isn't discussing pricing, but for reference the EVO37 was priced at approximately $567,000 when it debuted in 2021. Kimera plans to start building the first cars later this year, but in the meantime it will debut a third model called the K-39 on June 22.

Lancia itself is making a comeback, but the brand remains far from its rally-winning roots. A new Ypsilon recently debuted as Lancia's first EV, and gives a long overdue redesign to what is currently the only model sold by Lancia. A new flagship model and a modern version of the Delta are expected in 2026 and 2028, respectively, also with electric powertrains.