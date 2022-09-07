Volkswagen finally has a modern Microbus on its hands, only this time around the vehicle is called an ID.Buzz, and is electric. It's not due in the U.S. until next year but we've already had a chance to test one. The hype is real.

Another vehicle we tested is the Toyota GR Supra with its new manual option. The manual is a 6-speed developed by ZF for cars with the power of BMW's 382-hp turbo inline-6, but it's been modified by Toyota to turn up the fun dial.

Any company looking to launch an electric performance car can now purchase a modular platform from Williams Advanced Engineering that can handle more than 2,200 hp. The British engineering outfit also plans to offer a turnkey solution in which it can deliver a working prototype based on the platform within 12 months and a production vehicle within 24 months.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: Volkswagen ID.Buzz EV is tripping on the future

Review: 2023 Toyota GR Supra manual unlocks new levels of sports car fun

Williams engineering outfit shows off 2,200-plus-hp modular EV platform for hypercars

2023 Alfa Romeo Giulia review

KTM's first road car is the 493-hp X-Bow GT-XR

Lucid Air Pure undercuts the Model S in price and efficiency, and it's nearing production

Ferrari SF90 Stradale race car spy shots: New customer racer in the works

Ford Expedition, Lincoln Navigator recalled for fires under the glovebox

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class spy shots: Minor update on the way

Solar car maker: "High-volume" Lightyear 2, international expansion spurred with new investment