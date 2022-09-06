Toyota has added a new model to its growing GR lineup in the form of the 2023 GR Corolla. The hot hatch combines a 300-hp inline-3, 6-speed manual, and all-wheel drive, and we've just learned the all-important pricing information.

You will soon be able to buy and sell shares in Porsche. The sports car company's Volkswagen Group parent has confirmed plans to go ahead with an initial public offering for the sports car marque later in 2022.

Ferrari has locked in the reveal date for its Purosangue crossover. The high-riding Ferrari is the successor to the GTC4 Lusso, and we expect it to arrive with a newly developed V-12 under the hood.

Feisty 2023 Toyota GR Corolla starts at $36,995

VW Group gives green light for Porsche IPO in 2022

Ferrari Purosangue crossover coming Sept. 13

2023 Infiniti QX60 SUV price hiked by $1,350

2025 Volkswagen Tiguan spy shots: Redesigned crossover spotted for first time

Will the extra weight of EVs vs. ICE vehicles worsen road safety?

2023 Bentley Flying Spur Speed aims for unadulterated performance in a luxury wrapper

2023 Nissan Kicks increases $300 to start at $21,585

The Porsche Cayenne S Transsyberia was a rally-inspired SUV

California rule will make EV charging more affordable, reduce load on grid