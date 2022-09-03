Bugatti's latest version of the Chiron packs 1,578 hp, and we've just driven it. The hypercar is related to the Chiron Super Sport 300+ speed king but features a lower top speed and tuning that prioritizes comfort over outright performance.

2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone

Another vehicle we tested was the 2022 Toyota Tundra, in plush Capstone guise. It attempts to beat the leader at its own game, and while it comes up short there's no denying the Toyota is still a great truck.

Lincoln Activeglide

We also tested Lincoln Activeglide, a Level 2 hands-free driver-assist system similar to General Motors' Super Cruise. It's not quite as good as the GM system but is still better than any other system currently in the market.

2023 Honda Civic Type R

We finally got some specs for the redesigned 2023 Honda Civic Type R, including horsepower. The hot hatch sticks to the tried and true formula of a massive rear wing, 6-speed manual transmission, and powerful turbo-4 powering the front wheels, and we can't wait to drive it.

Audi RS Q e-tron E2

Audi's electric rally raid SUV, the RS Q E-tron, was upgraded to E2 spec. The new version gets redesigned bodywork, tweaks to optimize energy efficiency, and ergonomic enhancements, among other upgrades.

2023 Cadillac CT6 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Cadillac was spotted testing a new full-size sedan expected to replace the CT6. The sedan was spotted on U.S. soil, but it's unlikely we'll see it offered outside of China, where the current CT6 is still on sale.

Lotus Eletre

And finally, we also spotted the Lotus Eletre testing on the Nürburgring. The electric SUV is coming in 2023 with as much as 600 hp—and that's just the base grade.