The introduction of the 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee marked the return of the historical nameplate as the second of seven last-call buzz models to celebrate the end of this generation of the Charger and Challenger. Set to arrive with a 6.4-liter V-8 producing 475 hp, the Super Bee will roar at the dragstrip. It comes prepared too, with standard 18-inch by 11-inch wheels wrapped in 315 mm drag radials.

The 2024 Cadillac CT6 continued testing on public roads as the full-size luxury sedan prepares a refresh for the Chinese market. Unlikely to return to the U.S., the updated CT6 will bring its front end design in-line with that of the Lyriq and upcoming Celestiq, including new headlight and daytime running light designs.

We drove the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone luxury truck and pondered if it was the best that truck Toyota could build. With a new hybrid powertrain, a white leather interior, and brash exterior styling, the Tundra aimed for the Ford F-150 but didn't best the leader in any meaningful way.

The 2023 Honda Civic Type R's powertrain gained official power ratings of 315 hp and 310 lb-ft of torque. Honda finally detailed the changes to the engine, transmission, and suspension, and confirmed the Type R's dimensions. Pricing is the last piece of the puzzle, and it won't be revealed until closer to the Type R's launch.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport and found it to be the hypercar experience of a lifetime. With a 0-60-mph sprint in "what the hell just happened," the Chiron's quad-turbo W-16 engine has more than enough grunt to shove the 4,400-lb Bugatti forward with gusto.