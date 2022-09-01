We spent time in the 2022 Toyota Tundra Capstone and learned it's a good truck that attempts to beat the leader at its own game. That's never the best way to win a competition, and it doesn't pan out for the Tundra. Toyota had a chance to build a truly segment-busting vehicle, but it settled for good.

The 2023 Dodge Charger Super Bee became a reality. The Super Bee name returns as the second of seven Last Call buzz models as Dodge winds down the Charger and Challenger ahead of their electric replacements. The Super Bee will come standard with a 392-cubic-inch, 6.4-liter V-8 and drag radials.

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N continued testing ahead of its official debut. Sporting new camouflage, the prototype took to the racetrack for some final shakedowns. Larger wheels, bigger brakes, and new body kit can be seen clearly on the electric hot hatch prototype.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

