We tested Lincoln Activeglide, the automaker's Level 2 hands-free driver-assist system. While the technology previews the future, it feels a full step behind General Motors' Super Cruise and comes solidly in second place.

The Buick Envista compact crossover SUV debuted in China and previewed the automaker's future. Confirmed only for the Chinese market so far, the Envista would slot above the Encore GX in the Buick lineup should it come to the U.S. It could happen based on GM's trademark on the Envista name in the U.S.

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 underwent final high-speed track testing as it prepares for its official debut. The most powerful version of the C-Class lineup will trade its outgoing V-8 power plant for a new turbo-4 hybrid powertrain.

