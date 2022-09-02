The 2023 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV received a price of $105,550. But that's where it starts, not ends. The 580 4Matic model will cost $127,100 before options. While not officially EPA-rated yet, Mercedes estimates the base 450+ rear-wheel drive model will have a range of up to 305 miles. More powerful dual-motor models see their range drop to 285 miles.

The top speed of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 finally has been revealed by chief engineer Tadge Juechter as 195 mph. The fine print with that number is Juechter and his team haven't arrived at the car's official top speed rating. Buyers should note that the optional Z07 high-downforce package will drop top speed to 189 mph thanks to the huge rear wing.

The 2024 Polestar 2 began testing on public roads. The electric sedan will be refreshed, but the changes seem to be very mild and limited so far to an updated grille, a new wheel design, and possibly tweaks to the electronic chassis systems.

