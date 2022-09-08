Jeep revealed three of four electric SUVs set for launch by 2025. The highlight is an electric alternative to the Wrangler. It's called the Recon, and it plugs all of Jeep's off-road know-how into parent company Stellantis' STLA Large EV platform.

Another of the electric SUVs is a baby Jeep that will go by the name Avenger, and we have spy shots of a prototype. Sadly, the SUV hasn't been confirmed for U.S. sale.

Chevrolet will soon have a compelling option for EV buyers on a budget in the form of the Equinox EV. The stylish compact crossover is due on sale in the fall of 2023, and will eventually offer a base model priced from just $30,000.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

