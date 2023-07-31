General Motors on Monday announced the start of deliveries of the 2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV, and gave an update on the launch cadence.

The Blazer EV will be available in LT, RS, and SS grades, along with a Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV) variant. Production will begin with the RS AWD model, which starts at $60,215 before destination and has a GM-estimated 279 miles of range. Dealers will receive the first of these vehicles in August. Production will take place in Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, where the gasoline Blazer is built.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV RS

RS RWD and 2LT AWD models, starting at $61,790 and $56,715, respectively, will be next, starting production this fall. GM estimates the same 279-mile range for the 2LT AWD model as the RS AWD, while the RS RWD is expected to achieve 320 miles of range. A front-wheel drive version of the 2LT, launching in 2024, is expected to get 293 miles per charge.

The lower-level 2LT AWD model comes equipped with a 17.7-inch touchscreen, an 11.0-inch digital instrument cluster, synthetic leather upholstery, wireless smartphone charging, a heated steering wheel, heated front seats, heated exterior mirrors, adaptive cruise control, and a surround-view camera system, among other features. The RS AWD adds 21-inch wheels, cooled front seats, rain-sensing wipers, heated rear seats, a head-up display, and a rear camera mirror, while the RS RWD adds a Bose audio system.

2024 Chevrolet Blazer EV

GM also confirmed that the Blazer EV SS, which was originally scheduled to arrive later in 2023, will now start production in Spring 2024. This sportier Blazer EV will have a sport suspension and 557 hp and 667 lb-ft of torque, which will unlock a sub-4.0-second 0-60 mph time in a mode Chevy calls Wide Open Watts. When it revealed the Blazer EV last summer, Chevy said the SS model would start at $65,996.

The Blazer EV PPV is still on schedule to launch in the first quarter of 2024. Timing for the remaining configurations will be communicated closer to their scheduled launches in 2024. That includes the base 1LT, as well as front-wheel-drive versions of the 2LT and RS.

Chevy said last summer that the 1LT will start at $44,995 and listed $47,595 and $51,995 base prices for the 2LT and RS, respectively. Those prices are considerably lower than Monday's announced prices for the AWD and RWD versions, so it's likely they apply to the front-wheel-drive versions and the figures could increase by the time the vehicles hit the market. Expect those price hikes. Chevy is actually charging $1,575 more for RWD versus AWD, so it's unlikely going to front-wheel drive would account for the full $9,120 price savings between last year's 2LT quote and the one on Monday. The Blazer EV might be the first vehicle in history to be available in front-wheel drive, rear-wheel drive, and all-wheel drive configurations.