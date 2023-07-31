Ford is almost ready to show its updated F-150. The full-size pickup is set to make its debut in September at the 2023 Detroit auto show, and it's thought to be just one of six debuts planned by the Detroit 3 automakers.

One of the earliest Volkswagen Type 2 vans, better known as the Microbus, has been fully restored after it was found sitting in a Ohio barn for 43 years. This particular Bus originally belonged to VW and was used to transport training staff between dealerships when the automaker was setting up shop in America.

Audi is finally set to unveil its Q6 E-Tron later this year and the automaker has started dropping some info. The latest tidbit is about new lighting technology that will enable the taillights to communicate various warning messages via changing light signatures.

