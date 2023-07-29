This week we saw the reveal of the Nichols N1A supercar. It's the first product from the sports car company of Steve Nichols, an American race car designer and one of the key men responsible for the 1988 McLaren MP4/4, the most successful car in F1 history.

2024 Subaru BRZ tS

A new 2024 Subaru BRZ tS made its debut at Subiefest in California. It features a number of performance upgrades and will reach showrooms next spring.

Subaru WRX by Prodrive

Another Subaru in the headlines this week was a Prodrive-tuned WRX, which we were able to test. Prodrive is the company which used to build Subaru's World Rally Championship cars, and its modifications made to the WRX may be headed to showrooms.

2024 Ford Mustang GT

We also tested the redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang this week, in both 4-cylinder EcoBoost and V-8-powered GT guises. It's a tech-filled muscle car turned sports car, and it's a blast with either engine.

2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition

Another Ford in the headlines this week was the 2024 Ford Bronco Sport. The compact crossover gained a Free Wheeling limited edition with unique touches inspired by the 1970s.

2023 Polaris Slingshot R

We also tested the 2023 Polaris Slingshot R this week. Anyone looking for the bare-knuckle feel of a motorcycle but the added stability of a car have a great option in this three-wheeler.

2024 Porsche Panamera spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

A redesigned Porsche Panamera is coming soon, and a prototype was spotted this week. This will be the last generation of the big hatchback and wagon to feature gas engines, as Porsche plans to make all future models electric apart from the 911.

GMC Hummer EV

And finally, after spending more time with the GMC Hummer EV Pickup we came to realize if America were a vehicle it would be this thing. Wildly inefficient, completely ridiculous and over the top, yet unbelievably awesome.