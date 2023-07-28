Anyone looking for the bare-knuckle feel of a motorcycle but the added stability of a car have a great option in the form of the Polaris Slingshot, the latest version of which we've just tested. The three-wheeler delivers up to 203 hp in range-topping Slingshot R (which was the version we tested), and it's a load of fun, assuming you don't mind all of the attention you'll receive.

Mercedes-Benz has updated its mid-size van family but the Metris, the only member we see in the U.S., misses out. Among the updates are new styling, a more high-tech dash, and improved safety.

Lamborghini's Revuelto is due to start deliveries later this year, but anyone yet to pull the trigger will face a long wait as production is fully allocated for the next two years. Buyers unwilling to wait will likely find cars available on the used market, albeit with heavy markups.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

