Subaru no longer builds a WRX STI, and the automaker doesn't plan to do so anytime soon. However, Prodrive may have the next best thing. The British motorsports and engineering company which used to build Subaru's World Rally Championship cars has taken it upon itself to develop a hardcore version of the latest WRX.

Steve Nichols is one of the key men that helped design the 1988 McLaren MP4/4, the most successful Formula 1 car in the sport's history. He's now founded a road car company whose first product is a lightweight speedster inspired by McLaren's M1A race car of the 1960s.

Mercedes-Benz has teased a concept previewing the first of its next-generation compact cars. The concept will debut in September at the 2023 Munich auto show and looks to preview a redesigned CLA-Class, or a direct successor to the coupe-like sedan.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Test drive: Subaru WRX by Prodrive brings back some STI edge

F1 engineering ace Steve Nichols returns with N1A supercar

Munich auto show concept to preview next-gen Mercedes compact

Toyota Sequoia vs. Chevy Tahoe: Compare Large SUVs

VW taps Xpeng for EV platforms

Tesla topped Toyota in California deliveries in Q2

Ford patents gullwing door design for SUVs

Can Mitsubishi follow Hyundai with its new warranty program?

2024 Porsche Panamera spy shots and video

Nissan touts a million EVs in 12 years—Tesla's 2023 tally so far