We drove the GMC Hummer EV again and came to realize the electric truck raises the peak pickup truck bar. The best way to sum it? If America were a vehicle it would be the GMC Hummer EV pickup truck.

Toyota announced the new Land Cruiser will be unveiled on August 1. Another teaser image revealed the front end of the new SUV, and the design riffs off the 60-series Land Cruisers from the 1980s.

The Mopar '23 limited editions debuted in Charger and Challenger form. The pair mark (presumably) the final special editions of the iconic muscle car duo in their current forms.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Test drive: GMC Hummer EV raises the peak pickup truck bar

Toyota Land Cruiser debuts Aug. 1

Mopar '23 Dodge Challenger and Charger continue muscle cars' send-off

Tesla topped Toyota in California deliveries in Q2

Porsche extends Formula E commitment through 2026

Can Mitsubishi follow Hyundai with its new warranty program?

1954 Chevrolet Corvette facelift design prototype heads to auction

EV battery swapping is back—for bigger delivery trucks, too

GM patents electrically heated windshield for EVs

Mazda recalls 227,335 cars for rearview camera distortion