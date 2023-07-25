We drove the 2024 Ford Mustang GT and played with its many performance and tech toys. It takes some experimentation to get the launch control right, using the line lock can instantly engulf this pony in a cloud of tire smoke, and the Remote Rev feature is a neat party trick. It's a tech-filled muscle car turned sports car, and it's a blast with the V-8.

The 2024 Subaru BRZ tS debuted at Subiefest with some STI bits. The Japanese automaker's in-house tuning shop upgraded the sports car's suspension and brakes, and added some subtle design tweaks. The tS won't actually return until next spring, and pricing will be announced closer to the car's launch.

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport gained a Free Wheeling limited-edition model. With throwback 1970s livery, seats featuring sunshine-colored inserts, and red-painted trim, the Free Wheeling model will be hard to miss.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

