We drove the 2024 Ford Mustang, spent time in the GMC Hummer EV, and the Toyota Land Cruiser received a debut date. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We experienced our first stint behind the wheel of both the 2024 Ford Mustang EcoBoost with its turbo-4 engine and the Mustang GT with its 5.0-liter V-8. The verdict? The Mustang is better than ever with refined dynamics and a huge dose of modern technology. The turbo-4 EcoBoost model satisfies, but the V-8 provides the right sound track for enthusiasts, especially with the active exhaust system.

The Mopar '23 debuted in the form of limited edition Dodge Challenger and Charger muscle cars. Presumably the final special edition models in their current form, the cars receive exclusive color combinations of Pitch Black Clear Coat with matte-black stripes and blue tracer stripes, blue brake calipers, and a carbon-fiber rear spoiler.

After spending time with the GMC Hummer EV we came to realize if America were a vehicle it would be this thing. Wildly inefficient, completely ridiculous and over the top, yet unbelievably awesome, the Hummer EV is a rolling contradiction that resets the peak pickup truck bar.

The 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Free Wheeling Edition induced nostalgia. The limited-edition model announcement came with package details–including a retro graphics package and seat inserts straight from the '70s–and price of $33,325 including destination, but Ford won't say how many will be made.

Toyota's legend is making a comeback soon. The automaker announced the debut of the new Land Cruiser for the U.S. will take place on August 1 at 9:20 pm ET. The announcement was accompanied by a teaser image and Instagram post confirming the squared-off design and its 1980s 60-series Land Cruiser inspiration.