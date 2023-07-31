Ford is working on a mid-cycle update for its current F-150, and we'll see it unveiled in September at the 2023 Detroit auto show.

The information was revealed by Ford CEO Jim Farley last week during a press conference for the company's second quarter earnings results, according to Automotive News (subscription required).

The updated F-150 will likely arrive as a 2024 model. The current F-150 arrived for 2021 and the update will tide things over until the arrival of a next-generation model likely for the 2027 model year.

Prototypes for the updated F-150 have been spotted. Camouflage gear on the test vehicles point to new designs for the lights at both ends, a revised grille, and possibly a multi-function tailgate. A revised dash with a portrait-oriented infotainment screen is also thought to be coming.

2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R

Updated versions of the F-150 Raptor and F-150 Raptor R should also be coming, though timing for the high-performance variants isn't clear.

There may also be more focus placed on the hybrid F-150 this time around. Speaking during the conference, Farley said Ford has been “surprised” by the popularity of the hybrid F-150. He said more than 10% of F-150 buyers opt for the powertrain which pairs a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V-6 with a single electric motor for a combined 430 hp.

The updated F-150 is thought to be one of six debuts planned by Detroit 3 automakers for this year's Detroit auto show. Organizers have said there will be double the number of brands participating compared to last year.

The show runs Sept. 13-24 and will include new attractions, including a track dedicated to electric vehicles and other outdoor events. The bulk of the action will still take place at Detroit's Huntington Place (previously TCF Center), which has held the show since 1965.