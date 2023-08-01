Cadillac is working on an electric Escalade, and a prototype has just been spotted. The prototype shows to the Escalade IQ won't simply be a clone of the current gas-powered model. Instead, it looks like it will have distinct exterior and interior designs.

Nissan's latest Z sports car has spawned its more hardcore Nismo variant. The new version brings extra power, aerodynamic mods, and a stiffened chassis, all designed to improve the Z's performance at the racetrack. In a surprising move, the car also ditches the Z's manual transmission in favor of the automatic.

When the redesigned Ford Mustang hits showrooms this summer, the lineup will be topped by a new track-focused variant called the Dark Horse. It's similar to the previous generation's Mach 1 grade, but performance has been given a substantial boost, as we discovered in our recent first drive.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Cadillac Escalade IQ spy shots

2024 Nissan Z Nismo bows with 420 hp

Review: 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse unleashes the inner track star

VW Atlas vs. Kia Telluride: Compare SUVs

Current V-8 Mustang doesn't have to be the last, says Ford

Mazda MX-30 EV cut from US lineup, rotary version too

Safety driver in Uber self-driving fatal crash case pleads guilty

Review: 2023 Cadillac Escalade

2024 Aston Martin DB12 Volante spy shots and video

Survey: Tesla owners love their EVs but are souring on Musk