Toyota has revealed the new Land Cruiser that will be offered to U.S. buyers from next spring. The vehicle is a slightly smaller alternative to the mechanically similar 300-series Land Cruiser sold overseas, and will be offered with the option of a retro design with round headlights that recalls some of the earlier Land Cruiser generations.

Porsche has revealed a new 911 special edition. The car is a modern take on the 911 S/T launched in 1971 and stands out thanks to being the lightest of all current 911s, as well as combining the 911 GT3 RS's high-revving flat-6 with a manual transmission.

Cadillac plans to introduce three electric vehicles this year and one of them has been spotted testing. The vehicle is a mid-size SUV with third-row seats. It will bridge the gap between the two-row Lyriq mid-size SUV and upcoming Escalade IQ full-sizer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser returns with retro flair, turbo-4 hybrid powertrain

2024 Porsche 911 S/T limited edition packs GT3 RS engine

2025 Cadillac 3-row electric mid-size SUV spy shots

Honda Pilot vs. Ford Explorer: Compare SUVs

Pininfarina Pura Vision concept previews sultry electric SUV

2025 Volvo EX30: Next year’s most important EV comes from China?

Lamborghini on track to pass 10,000 sales in 2023

2023 Honda Pilot SUV earns Top Safety Pick+ honors

Maserati MC20-based MCXtrema track car to debut in Monterey

Ford lowers EV targets for 2023, points to cost