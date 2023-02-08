Prototypes for Porsche's updated 2024 Cayenne are out testing, and it looks like the popular performance SUV is about to take on a whole new look. Porsche has also confirmed there will be powertrain, chassis, and interior tweaks to go with the new styling.

The redesigned 2024 Ford Mustang finally reaches showrooms this summer and included in the range will be a new track-focused variant dubbed the Dark Horse. In addition to packing a 500-hp version of the Coyote 5.0-liter V-8, the Dark Horse will also come with a full range of customization options.

The battery-electric version of the upcoming redesigned 2024 BMW 5-Series is out testing, and the latest prototype to be spotted is a wagon variant. Expected to be called the i5 Touring, the electric wagon should offer the choice of rear- and all-wheel drive, and a range of more than 300 miles on a charge.

