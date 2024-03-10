Rivian has filed a patent application for an integrated winch assembly.

As described in the patent application, which was published by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Feb. 29, 2024, and originally filed on Aug. 30, 2022, a winch could be mounted behind the front or rear fascia to keep the exterior styling clean and optimize aerodynamics.

Rivian integrated winch patent image

The hidden winch unit would be mounted to the vehicle's bumper, and the cable would be fed out through a hole in the fascia, according to the patent application, which also states that the winch could be operated via remote control or though the in-vehicle touchscreen. A removable panel could also be included if owners need to access the winch.

An integrated winch seems like a good feature for Rivian, given the brand's focus on off-roading. A hidden design like this accounts for the fact that the current Rivian R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV don't have large external bumpers like many of their internal-combustion counterparts.

Rivian integrated winch patent image

But not all patented ideas make it to production, and Rivian already has quite a backlog. Other recently discovered patent applications from the automaker include a powered cargo bay divider, a bed rack system for pickups, and roof rail lighting.

Rivian is also preparing to launch its second model line, dubbed R2. Scheduled for a March 7 debut, the R2 is expected to launch as an SUV that's smaller and less expensive than the R1S. Rivian has trademarked the R2T name as well, indicating a pickup version is also being considered. Production isn't scheduled to start until 2026, however.