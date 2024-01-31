Bed racks are a popular aftermarket accessory for pickup trucks, but a recently revealed patent filing indicates Rivian is developing its own version for electric pickups.

A patent application titled "Folding Vehicle Rack System" was filed by Rivian with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) on Dec. 27, 2022, and published by the USPTO on Jan. 11 of this year. It shows a system of vertical and horizontal bars that Rivian claims can be easily stowed when not in use.

Rivian bed rack system patent image

When fully deployed, the rack system includes two horizontal bars, each held up by a pair of vertical bars that attach to the bed sides, with an additional pair of horizontal bars for support. The vertical bars are hinged, with mechanisms designed to minimize exposure to dust and dirt, according to Rivian.

To stow the rack system, the vertical bars detach from the bed sides and fold up, while the horizontal support bars unclip. These components don't look like they would take up too much room in a garage, or even in the truck bed, when stowed.

Rivian bed rack system patent image

While the patent application deals specifically with pickup beds, Rivian notes that the same hardware could also be used for vehicle roof racks. That doesn't mean that this rack system will be used in either application, though, as automaker's don't always put the ideas they patent into production.

Rivian has been investigating a number of different ways to maximize the utility of its vehicles. Other recent patent applications from the automaker include an underbed drop-down storage tray for pickup trucks and storage containers housed in the spare wheel of an electric SUV.