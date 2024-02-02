Hyundai and Kia are testing a new aerodynamic device for EVs, aimed at improving range and providing greater stability at higher speeds.

Called the Active Air Skirt, it's essentially a flap that drops down in front of a vehicle's front tires at certain speeds. It's designed for EVs built on Hyundai's E-GMP platform, and is being demonstrated on a Genesis GV60 crossover from the automaker's luxury brand.

Genesis GV60 with Active Air Skirt

The Active Air Skirt deploys at speeds above 80 kph (49 mph) and is designed for speeds up to 200 kph (124 mph), according to a Hyundai press release. It retracts at 70 kph (43 mph), and the gap between the deployment and retraction speeds is intended to prevent frequent movement at intermediate speeds.

When deployed, skirts only cover the area ahead of the front tires, which Hyundai says is adequate because of the E-GMP platform's flat floor. The automaker claims a 2.8% reduction in the coefficient of drag of the GV60 test vehicle, which it reckons could be worth 3.7 miles of additional range. Hyundai also claims increased downforce, helping to improve traction and stability at higher speeds.

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Hyundai and Kia have applied for patents on the Active Air Skirt in both South Korea and U.S., the release said. Mass production will be considered pending durability and performance tests.

Among the E-GMP vehicles already launched, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 sedan stands out with an impressive 0.21 cd. But that was achieved with an unusual design that may prove polarizing. Hyundai believes the Active Air Skirt could help improve the aerodynamic performance of vehicles with other shapes, such as larger SUVs like the Kia EV9 and the anticipated production version of Hyundai's Seven concept.