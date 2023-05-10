Customer examples of the 2023 Fisker Ocean are now being delivered, and Fisker this week presented a new version that will appeal to fans of off-roading.

It's called the Fisker Ocean Force E, and it features a number of upgrades designed to ensure the compact electric crossover can handle any terrain.

These upgrades include a raised suspension, unique dampers, 20-inch wheels shod with 33-inch all-terrain tires, a roof rack, extra lights, tow hooks, front and rear skid plates, and a titanium underbody plate to protect the battery. Hose-down rubber mats can also be added in the cabin in a package with tie-downs and grab handles.

“This vehicle is going to be a beast,” Henrik Fisker, Fisker's CEO and founder, said in a statement. “We have pulled out all the stops on this one.”

Fisker Ocean Force E

Development was handled by Magic Works, Fisker's U.K.-based special projects and personalization department. The same department is working on Fisker's planned Ronin convertible.

Fisker said the Force E upgrade will also be available as a retrofit package for the Ocean Extreme and Ocean Ultra grades. The company hasn't mentioned pricing.

Ocean deliveries in the U.S. are expected to start later this year. The crossover will be offered here in Sport, Ultra, and Extreme grades, with prices starting at $37,499.

The base front-wheel-drive Sport will have a single 275-hp electric motor, run from 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds, and deliver an EPA-rated 250 miles of range, according to Fisker. At the other end of the spectrum, Extreme buyers will get a 550-hp dual-motor system, which will cut the 0-60 mph time to a claimed 3.6 seconds. This grade is expected to deliver an EPA-rated range of 350 miles.