Volkswagen is out testing the next generation of its California camper van based on its gas-powered Multivan sold overseas.

While it won't be sold in the U.S., some of its features may end up on a similar ID.California that is being developed on the basis of the ID.Buzz electric van that finally starts sales in the U.S. next year as a 2025 model.

The California van seen here in prototype form is scheduled to enter production next year at a plant in Hanover, Germany.

A concept previewing it will be unveiled later this week at a caravan show in Düsseldorf, Germany. One of the features of the concept will be a tablet screen that can be used to control many of the van's camping-related features.

Teaser for Volkswagen California concept debuting at the 2023 Düsseldorf caravan show

Clearly visible on the prototype is a pop-up roof, which is a signature of VW's California vans. The prototype also uses the Multivan's available stretched body which measures 203.7 inches long.

While we can't see inside, we know California vans typically feature everything you need for an extended stay at a camping site. In addition to the roof, they can be fitted with items like a cooker and fridge, and a pair of beds each big enough for two.

While the California has traditionally been based on VW's T-series of mid-size vans that date back to the original Microbus, VW has also launched California versions of its smaller Caddy van and bigger Crafter van in recent years, the latter dubbed the Grand California. Soon the ID.Buzz will join the list, which is fitting since the ID.Buzz is the spiritual successor to the original Microbus, i.e. the first of the T-Series vans.