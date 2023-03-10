A new generation of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class goes on sale later this year as a 2024 model, and once again there will be performance options from the folks at AMG.

Prototypes for AMG's redesigned E 53 sedan have previously been spotted and now we have shots of the car's wagon body style. A debut for the E 53 should take place late this year or early next.

The current E 53 Wagon was never offered in the U.S. but the more powerful E 63 S Wagon was sold here. We don't expect the new E 53 Wagon to make it to these shores but there's still the chance we see the new E 63 S longroof make it here.

We know this prototype is for the E 53 Wagon because of the performance wheel and tire combo, as well as the large brakes, and four round exhaust tips. The E 63 should also have four exhaust tips, but with a square shape.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Wagon spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

Under the hood should be a 4-cylinder engine. Yes, the E 53 is about to lose two cylinders with this redesign, and it's rumored the E 63 may also downsize from the current model's V-8 to just a 4-cylinder.

Despite the lower cylinder count, performance should be up for both AMG models thanks to electrification. The current E 53 features a 3.0-liter turbo-6 and mild-hybrid setup good for 429 hp. Hopefully we get something closer to 500 hp in the new E 53.

2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG E 53 Wagon spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

As for the new E 63, the car is rumored to be coming with a 4-cylinder and mild-hybrid setup working in combination with a rear-mounted electric motor. This same setup features in the recently launched 2024 C 63 S E Performance, where it delivers up to 671 hp. The current E 63 is powered by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 delivering up to 603 hp.

The platform of the new E-Class is the updated version of Mercedes' MRA rear-wheel-drive architecture that debuted in the 2021 S-Class and has since appeared in the 2022 C-Class. The updated platform benefits from weight savings, primarily through increased use of aluminum over steel.

2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class interior

There will also be new digital content in the cabin. The new E-Class generation will be available with up to three screens lining the dash. There will be the usual instrument cluster and infotainment screen, plus a third screen for the front passenger. Mercedes said the system will support third-party apps, such as Angry Birds and TikTok.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.