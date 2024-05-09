Cadillac is no stranger to international sports car racing, even in the sports prototype category, which is typically dominated by European brands outside North America.

However, the automaker was absent from sports car racing's main event, the 2024 Hours of Le Mans, for more than two decades until last year when it returned to the French classic as part of the new era for LMH and LMDh cars.

The new documentary “No Perfect Formula” produced by TangentVector and airing later this month tells the story of Cadillac's 2023 Le Mans campaign, which saw the automaker compete with a trio of V-Series.R LMDh cars in the premier Hypercar class.

The race was ultimately won by Ferrari and its 499P LMH, but that doesn't make Cadillac's story any less interesting, especially considering Cadillac still managed a podium finish.

The documentary will provide a taste of all the tension and drama it took to achieve the result, thanks to behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with team members.

Cadillac will be back to do it all again at the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans, which runs the weekend starting June 15. Cadillac will field two V-Series.R LMDh cars in the Hypercar class while a third will be fielded by Whelan Cadillac Racing.

No Perfect Formula airs on May 31 at 7 p.m. EST on the Hagerty channel on the Samsung TV Plus app, and on Hagerty's Facebook page.