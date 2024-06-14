A Cybertruck police cruiser debuted, ChatGPT infiltrated the automotive scene, and Apple provided a closer look at its next-generation of CarPlay. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

UP.FIT, a division of Tesla tuner Unplugged Performance, revealed a Tesla Cybertruck cop car. The electric pickup truck isn't just a concept. Instead, the company says it has received interest from police departments and other law enforcement agencies and shipments are set to begin later this year.

McLaren is returning to the 24 Hours of Le Mans after a 26-year hiatus. Three 720S GT3 Evo race cars will race in the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans at the Circuit de la Sarthe. One of the McLarens earned itself the pole position for the race in qualifying on Thursday.

The 2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI will bring AI to the iconic hot hatch with ChatGPT baked into the infotainment system. The touchscreen will increase in size to 10.2 inches and 12.9 inches in some variants.

The U.S.-bound 2025 BMW M5 Touring continued testing on the Nürburgring. The fire-breathing hybrid super wagon's debut is imminent as the automaker teased the sedan variant this week.

Apple revealed more details about its next-gen CarPlay smartphone projection system this week. Two years in the making and set to arrive later this year, the system will be able to take over the entire digital gauge cluster while also integrating vehicle controls such as climate controls.