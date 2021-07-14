Volkswagen calls the upcoming 2022 Golf GTI the most digital GTI of all time, but don't worry, the German brand is referring to the car's interior. The techno-revolution will spare the sporty handling that has made it a hot hatch favorite since it was introduced in 1976. The eighth generation, or Mk VIII, Golf GTI will sport a digital instrument cluster, a larger infotainment screen, and more connectivity. More important for enthusiasts, though, it will have more power and greater agility, and be quicker around a racetrack.

Volkswagen unveiled the 2022 Golf GTI in May 2020, and on Wednesday revealed U.S. prices. The car will start at $30,540, up from $29,515 for the seventh-generation model.

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI will arrive in the second half of 2021 only as a five-door model. The three-door won't return, and neither will the base Golf TSI. A Golf R will hit the market at about the same time also as a 2022 model.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Power and dynamics

Under the hood, the GTI gets the EA888 evo4 2.0-liter turbo-4. With 241 hp and 273 lb-ft of torque, it makes 14 more horses and 15 more lb-ft of torque than the current engine. It will be paired to a standard 6-speed manual transmission or an available 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission now controlled electronically. Don't worry about the manual dying off; 40% of current GTI and Golf R buyers choose it in the U.S.

Underneath, Volkswagen tweaks a winning formula. A front differential lock comes standard, as does an electronically controlled limited-slip differential. The car continues on an updated version of the MQB platform used by the current model.

The MacPherson front suspension's wishbone bushings, springs, and bump stops are all revised, and the adjustable dampers have new software settings. The aluminum subframe is strengthened and 6.6 pounds lighter. The multi-link rear axle also gets new damper software, as well as revisions to the springs, helper springs, wheel mounts, and wishbone bushings, plus new damper bearings and hydraulics. The springs themselves are 5% stiffer up front and 15% stiffer in the rear. VW will offer 18- and 19-inch wheels, with all-season tires standard and summer performance tires optional.

Steering and braking also get key revisions. The brakes have a larger master cylinder for better feel, especially near the ABS threshold, and the variable-ratio, electric-assist steering has new software for more steering comfort and reduced steering angles; the wheel turns just 2.1 times lock to lock.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Drivers will also have greater control of the drive modes, which control the dampers, locking front differential, and limited-slip differential. The 2022 Golf GTI will come with Eco, Comfort, Sport, Individual, and Snow modes. The Individual mode brings up a slider that lets drivers choose settings above Sport and below Comfort for an even softer or a more precise driving experience. The stability control has three settings of its own: standard, sport, and off.

VW says these changes make the new GTI more agile, with more-neutral steering and handling, increased grip, better bump-steer response, and greater stability and precision, all while retaining the comfortable ride quality that has made the GTI not only sporty fun but also every-day practical. In VW's testing, the Mk VIII GTI lapped the brand's 2.05-mile Ehra test track 3.9 seconds quicker than the Mk VII, went 1.8 mph faster in a high-speed double-lane change maneuver, and attacked a slalom 1.9 mph faster.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Design

The new Golf GTI is slightly longer and lower than the current model, but otherwise casts a similar shadow. Reduced drag and increased lift on the front axle combine with reduced lift on the rear (which aids handling and stability) for all-around better aero balance. This also helps reduce the coefficient of drag from 0.30 to 0.275. The corners of the body design, as well as the exterior mirrors, roof spoiler, wheel arches, and underbody panels, also play into the drag reduction.

The GTI's new design is most visible up front, where the nose has more of a wedge shape. The face features an upper red strip with an LED crossbar below it, both of which flow into slim LED headlights. The lower honeycomb grille and front air intakes are wider for a planted stance, and optional X-shaped LED fog lights sit within those intakes. Similarly, the lower portions of the body are wider and more rectangular, while the upper portions taper in to play off the front wedge shape and create a sportier look. Other details include red brake calipers and chrome exhaust tips on either side of the rear diffuser.

Inside, the GTI gets sport seats with integrated head restraints and the familiar tartan (plaid) fabric inserts that trace their roots all the way back to the first-generation GTI. A new steering wheel has a flat bottom, a GTI badge, a red applique, and touch controls.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI 2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Connected cabin

The GTI's cabin will come standard with a 10.3-inch digital gauge cluster and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system; a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen will be optional. Drivers will be able to choose the configuration of the screens as well as the interior's background lighting, which boasts 30 colors. An on-board eSIM card also enables a wi-fi hotspot, streaming digital audio, and other online features available through the We Connect app.

2022 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Safety and features

VW will offer the 2022 Golf GTI in S, SE, and Autobahn trim levels. Standard features of the $30,540 S will include cloth seats with plaid inserts, single-zone automatic climate control, the 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, a heated and leather wrapped steering wheel, 30-color ambient lighting, keyless starting, Bluetooth, four USB-C ports, and 18-inch wheels with all-season tires. Choosing the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic will raise the price to $31,340.

The SE model ($35,290 with manual transmission, $36,090 with automatic) will add a sunroof, a Harmon Kardon audio system, adaptive LED high-beam headlights with an illuminated grille, signature daytime running lights, and a 10.0-inch infotainment touchscreen. SE buyers will also be able to choose heated and ventilated perforated leather seats with power adjustments and memory for the driver's seat as an $1,225 option.

The Autobahn model ($38,990 with manual transmission, $39,790 with automatic) will add a head-up display, the DCC adaptive dampers, three-zone automatic climate control, the SE's optional seats, and 19-inch wheels with summer performance tires.

On the safety front, every GTI will have automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and radar parking sensors.

Look for the 2022 VW GTI to hit the market later this year.

Update: This story has been updated with pricing, additional standard and optional equipment, and to correct an error that said 17-inch wheels will be offered. Those wheels won't come to the U.S., but will be available in Europe.