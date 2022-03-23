BMW was once again spotted testing a prototype for its redesigned M5, and this time we have video footage. The new super sedan is confirmed with a hybrid powertrain, but there are also rumors of an electric powertrain being offered as an alternative.

Cadillac is out testing a new full-size sedan expected to replace the CT6. The sedan was spotted testing on U.S. soil, but it's unlikely we'll see it offered outside of China, where the current CT6 is still on sale.

Mini is out testing prototypes for its redesigned Hardtop. The new Mini hatch will be offered with the choice of internal-combustion or electric power. This time around, the electric version, which will be built in China, has been designed from the ground up for electric power.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 BMW M5 spy shots and video: Hybrid power set for redesigned super sedan

2023 Cadillac CT6 spy shots: Redesign planned for full-size sedan

Next Mini Hardtop EV designed from outset for electric power

2023 Subaru Solterra vs. 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5: Compare Electric Cars

First drive review: 2022 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS writes a love letter to mid-engine design

Opinion: The 2022 GMC Hummer EV does not tread lightly, but it's an agent of change

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV previewed in new video, arrives in 2023 for $30,000

2022 Audi Q5 review

Tesla's German plant goes online with start of Model Y production

Americans are driving a lot less: Did we reach a gas-price tipping point?