Porsche has finally revealed its electric Macan, and the performance is greater than anticipated. The vehicle is a true next-generation design, but it won't immediately replace the current Macan as Porsche will sell both the gas and electric versions side-by-side for a period.

Lucid has teased its third model, a compact crossover targeting the Tesla Model Y. It is still a few years out but its arrival should substantially boost volumes for the California company which last year built less than 8,500 units of its debut Air sedan.

Audi has been spotted testing a prototype for what's likely to be an RS 5 Avant. The high-performance wagon will directly replace the RS 4 Avant sold overseas, and come with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. It isn't clear whether the RS 5 Avant will be sold in the U.S., but its powertrain should feature in a future RS 5 Sportback to be sold here.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Porsche Macan EV revealed with $80,450 starting price

Lucid teases Tesla Model Y rival

2026 Audi RS 5 Avant spied with plug-in hybrid power

2024 Chevy Traverse price hiked $3,080, starts at $38,995

Waymo robotaxi service prepares to expand routes to freeways

Tesla: The bestselling vehicle on the planet is an EV

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Final Edition bids farewell to V-8

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe price jumps $5,260, starts at $35,345

Hennessey to take Dodge Demon 170 to 1,700 hp for $200,000

2023-2024 VW ID.4: Most eligible for full $7,500 EV tax credit