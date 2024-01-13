The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon is currently underway and several new concepts and vehicles have been shown. One of them was an updated Toyota GR Yaris that features a newly developed quick-shifting automatic transmission that Toyota says can deliver faster lap times than the manual.

Nissan Ariya Nismo

Also present in Tokyo was a new Nissan Ariya Nismo. The electric crossover is a much more lukewarm effort than the Toyota hot hatch, but it benefits from some genuine performance upgrades including an aerodynamic package and more power.

Honda Saloon Concept - 2024 CES

This week also saw the running of 2024 CES. Honda used the Las Vegas event to launch the 0 (zero) series of electric vehicles. The automaker marked the launch with the reveal of a pair of concepts, one of which, dubbed the Saloon, will spawn a production version set for U.S. sale in 2026.

Mullen Five RS

Mullen used CES for the debut of its Five RS. With more than 1,000 hp, the electric compact crossover promises to match the performance of the Tesla Model S Plaid.

Vinfast VF Wild concept - CES 2024

Vietnam's VinFast turned up to CES with a pair of vehicles, one of which was the VF Wild electric truck concept. It's a midsize offering with handsome styling and a flexible midgate that enables the bed length to extend from five to eight feet.

2025 Porsche 911 GT3 facelift spy shots - Photo credit: Baldauf

One of the future vehicles we spied this week was an updated Porsche 911 GT3. The refreshed track star is expected to receive only the mildest of tweaks, one of which will be a fully digital gauge cluster.

1991 Porsche 962 bearing chassis no. 962-177 - Photo credit: RM Sotheby's

Another Porsche in the headlines this week was an original 962 Group C race car that is coming up for sale. The car is the final 962 built, and originally fielded by Swiss team Brun Motorsport, including at the 1991 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Teaser image of electric Dodge Challenger successor

And finally, Dodge teased its replacement for the Challenger muscle car. The car, which was previewed by the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept, is due on sale later this year, and contrary to original claims the car may end up offering the choice of gas or electric powertrains.