The 2024 Tokyo Auto Salon has kicked off in the Japanese capital and several new concepts and vehicles have already debuted. One of them was an updated Toyota GR Yaris which features a newly developed quick-shifting automatic transmission that Toyota says can deliver faster lap times than the manual.
Nissan used the event to present its Ariya Nismo. The electric crossover is a much more lukewarm effort than the Toyota hot hatch, but it benefits from some genuine performance upgrades including an aerodynamic package and more horsepower.
The Brabham BT62 supercar is no more. The Brabham racing team has announced that its supercar project is no longer being pursued. It seems the majority shareholder in the project, a private equity firm, has turned its focus toward electric vehicles and self-driving technology.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
