We designed the Frankencar, Dodge announced plans to wind down V-8 production for the Durango, and the VinFast VF Wild and VF 3 debuted at the 2024 CES. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We chose the best bits of the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2024 finalists to build our Frankencar 2024 in make-believe land. With 1,234 hp from the Lucid Air Sapphire's electric powertrain, the battle cry from the Corvette Z06's exhaust, and the Acura Integra Type S's manual transmission, the car is a wonderful flight of fancy.

The 2025 Porsche 911 GT3 track star continued to undergo testing. The updated sports car features mild cosmetic tweaks to the front and rear ends, and inside it's expected to receive a fully digital gauge cluster.

The 2024 Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHemi became the first of the final V-8-powered SUVs from the automaker. Dodge continues to wind down the V-8 engine and announced this special edition will be the first of a series marking the end of the road.

Just six weeks before the start of the new Formula 1 season, Guenther Steiner left the U.S. Haas team as team principal effective immediately. The team's former director of engineering, Ayao Kamtsu, replaced Steiner.

The VinFast VF Wild concept electric pickup truck debuted at the 2024 CES alongside the VF 3 compact SUV. The VF 3 is a production subcompact model that might come to the U.S. with about 125 miles of range. The VF Wild concept previewed what a VinFast pickup truck might look like, though the model's design looked close to production-ready.